Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,552 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,947,000 after purchasing an additional 570,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,070,000 after purchasing an additional 231,297 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock remained flat at $39.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,412,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,340. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

