Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 617 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 41.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,976,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,305,000 after acquiring an additional 577,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $103,223,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $83,031,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

