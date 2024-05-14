Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO remained flat at $155.93 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Get Our Latest Report on VLO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.