Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.95. 1,810,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,259. The company has a market cap of $205.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.48 and a 200-day moving average of $342.75. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $274.62 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

