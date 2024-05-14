Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.12. 96,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.28.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

