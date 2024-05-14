Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equinix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.76.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $12.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $789.82. 713,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $788.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $803.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

