Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. 3,894,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,549. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.