Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.8% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,844,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,697,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,279 shares of company stock worth $23,771,458 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

