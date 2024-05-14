Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.88. 4,685,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,563. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

