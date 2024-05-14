Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Xylem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Xylem by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 811,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6 %

XYL stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 949,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $143.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

