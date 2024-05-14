Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 826,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,477 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.55. 3,280,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

