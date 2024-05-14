Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Head-To-Head Comparison

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 1 7 6 0 2.36 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus target price of $105.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Golden Arrow Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $41.11 billion 0.80 $2.12 billion $6.47 15.66 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 5.20% 19.31% 6.84% Golden Arrow Merger N/A -23.97% -7.91%

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Golden Arrow Merger on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Golden Arrow Merger

(Get Free Report)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.