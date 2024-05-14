Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Up 110.3% in April

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Goodness Growth Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 116,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
About Goodness Growth
