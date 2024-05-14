Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of GRABW remained flat at $0.19 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,823. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab accounts for approximately 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

