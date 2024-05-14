Gratus Capital LLC Buys 1,820 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 69.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after purchasing an additional 785,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 508,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

