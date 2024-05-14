Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $103.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

