Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.56. 634,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,765. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.