Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,132,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 218,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 60,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,285,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,361 shares of company stock valued at $37,732,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its 200 day moving average is $234.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

