Gratus Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 127,499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in IonQ by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 244,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 376,629 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of IonQ by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 27,212 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $277,562.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 697,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.17.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

