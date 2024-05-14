Gratus Capital LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 211.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.50. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.