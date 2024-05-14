Gratus Capital LLC Has $76.71 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $76,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after buying an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,208,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,486,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 2,486,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock remained flat at $74.67 during trading hours on Monday. 4,081,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.