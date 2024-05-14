Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RES. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RPC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE RES traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.76. 1,040,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,829. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

