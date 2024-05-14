Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $333,014,000 after purchasing an additional 528,823 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 172,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 631,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 100,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.33. 60,861,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,563,391. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

