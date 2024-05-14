Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 1,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. 12,813,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,199,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -345.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.