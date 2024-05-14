Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,022,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

