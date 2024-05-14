Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,848 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Cabot Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 261,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cabot news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.