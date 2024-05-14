Gratus Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 678 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.89. 33,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,500. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.41. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

