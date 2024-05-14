Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 390.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,913,000 after buying an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.33.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.65. The stock had a trading volume of 506,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

