Gratus Capital LLC Sells 72 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Shayne & Jacobs LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.5 %

AXP stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $238.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $243.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

