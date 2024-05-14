Gratus Capital LLC Sells 986 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.41. 19,257,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,289,781. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $486.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

