Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,410,000 after acquiring an additional 246,244 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $132,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after purchasing an additional 190,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $714.15. 554,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $385.80 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

