Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Down 2%

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.03 and last traded at $55.09. 384,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,467,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.