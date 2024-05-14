Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,068 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.52.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $517.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

