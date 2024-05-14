Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 11,068 shares.The stock last traded at $29.85 and had previously closed at $29.52.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $517.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
