Greggs (LON:GRG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.33) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,550 ($44.59) to GBX 3,390 ($42.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greggs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,035 ($38.12).

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,788.94 ($35.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,910 ($36.55). The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,006.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,665.36.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 18,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,758 ($34.64), for a total value of £496,577.90 ($623,684.88). Also, insider Roisin Currie purchased 65 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($34.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.90 ($2,258.10). Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

