Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $129,381.99 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $129,381.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,834.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.44 or 0.00703223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00129409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00061884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00218171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00097839 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

