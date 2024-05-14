Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading Up 9.5%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.20. 1,305,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,239,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. StockNews.com raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a market cap of $590.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,368 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Groupon by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,999 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Groupon by 5,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,398 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

