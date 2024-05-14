GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3762 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

GSK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

