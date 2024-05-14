Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCG stock traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$45.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$39.41 and a 52 week high of C$52.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.59.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 233.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.781875 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

