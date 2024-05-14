Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 117,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,107. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Featured Stories

