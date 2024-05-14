Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of GKP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 127.30 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,182.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.93. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.92 ($1.87).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
