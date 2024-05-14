Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.20) target price on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of GKP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 127.30 ($1.60). The stock had a trading volume of 3,789,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,008. The firm has a market capitalization of £283.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,182.50, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 0.93. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.29 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.92 ($1.87).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

