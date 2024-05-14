GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.46.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 233,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

