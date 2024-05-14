Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $37.76. 1,077,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,829,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

