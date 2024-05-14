Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE HASI traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,462. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 140,744 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

