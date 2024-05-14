Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $14.55. Harrow shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 620,372 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HROW. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Harrow from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Harrow Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $569.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harrow

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,018,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 170,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harrow during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Harrow by 12.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Harrow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harrow in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 66.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Further Reading

