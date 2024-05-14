Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 391,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 610,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

Harvest Minerals Stock Down 13.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.22.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

