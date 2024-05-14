HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HCP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,511 shares of company stock worth $6,603,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 9,579,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,572. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.