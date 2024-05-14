HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

