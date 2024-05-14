HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.