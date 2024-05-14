HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.71 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $533.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 801,528 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

