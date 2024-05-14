HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.29 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 128,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.