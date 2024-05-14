HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 430.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Trading Down 4.4 %

SNES traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 44,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 6.91. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

